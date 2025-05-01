Odisha BSE Results For Class X To Be Announced On Friday

CUTTACK: The results of the Annual High School Certificate Examination (AHCE)-2025, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, for regular Class X students of the state, will be published on Friday evening.

BSE President Srikant Tarai informed said the Matriculation examination results, including the State Open School Certificate Examination (for school dropouts) and the Madhyama Examination (for Sanskrit students), will also be published simultaneously at 4.00 pm on Friday. Tarai said the results will be available online on BSE website from 6 pm onwards on Friday.

Students residing in areas lacking internet facilities can get their results through mobile phones through SMS by typing OR10<Roll Number> and sending the SMS to 5676750. The BSE president also informed that the school authorities can also download the Tabulation Registrar (TR) from the same website from 7.00 pm onwards on Friday.

This will help the students fill up their application forms for appearing in the Supplementary examinations to be conducted at a later date. The BSE is probably the only Board in the country that allows its students to clear the Matriculation examination in the same year, if they fail in the annual examination or for some reason could not appear for the annual examination on the scheduled dates. This year, around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the Matriculation examinations, which concluded in March this year.