By Tapas Parida

Bhadrak: As the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, declared the results of 2025 annual matriculation exams on Friday, nine transgender students from Bhadrak district were literally on cloud nine, for, they have achieved what many once thought was impossible. The students, two trans men and seven trans women, all from Sarojini Sanskrit High School, were all smiles when they saw the results of the Class 10 board exams which said - PASSED.

The matric results brought special joy to the transgender community in the district, and soon wishes started pouring in from All Odisha Transgender Welfare Associations. Those who cleared the exam include:

Trans Men:

Jitu Swain - Score: 396, Grade: C

Jadunath Hansda - Score: 407, Grade: C

Trans Women:

Sanjana Sasmal - Score: 423, Grade: B2

Sasmita Bindhani - Score: 415, Grade: C

Jayanti Patra - Score: 440, Grade: B2

Ashribad Sahu - Score: 423, Grade: B2

Raj Kishor Das - Score: 422, Grade: B2

Sima Tangur - Score: 395, Grade: C

Sandhya Champia - Score: 424, Grade: B2

What was heartwarming to see is that with their achievement, they have managed to regain the love and reconnect with their family members who had unfortunately turned away from them once. With the calls and blessings pouring in from friends and families, they don't feel abandoned anymore.

Odisha BSE Matric Results: Nine Transgender Students Come Out With Flying Colours (ETV Bharat)

President of Bhadrak Transgender Suraksha Samiti Soumya Das said, "We are extremely happy with their success. We feel this is just the beginning. Some were begging, some used to sing on the streets. Life wasn't easy for them. Despite all obstacles, they decided to do something meaningful in life. All of them stayed in rented houses near the school and studied hard. And the result is before all of us."

Soumya Das also expressed gratitude to local NGOs who were a constant support throughout. "Their education was made possible with the support from NGOs and the government's transgender incentive fund. Some of these students studied in Class IX for two years because of personal challenges, but they never gave up. Special attention was given to them, and today they have proven what they are capable of."

One of the meritorious students, Jitu Swain, shared, "We were often called names. People used to mock us. At times, we were forced to skip classes because of the humiliation. But our mentor gave us courage. We have now passed the 10th exam, and we want to study further and live with dignity."

Ashribad Sahu, another student who excelled in the exam, stated, "People used to say we were not good enough because of our identity. That hurt us. But with our mentor's support, we continued our education. I want to pursue higher studies and get a government job for a better future."

