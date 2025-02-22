Odisha BSE Gears Up For Matric Exams, CCTVs And AI Cameras Installed At Centres

Cuttack: The matriculation examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) have commenced in Odisha.

The BSE, this year, is leaving nothing to chance and is using CCTVs and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb malpractices. The exams will continue till March 6 during which the State Open School and Sanskrit Madhyama exams will be conducted simultaneously. While 3,000 centres have been set up in the 30 districts of the state, over five lakh students are appearing in the exam. This time, all the centres have been kept under CCTV surveillance. This apart, AI cameras have been installed at the exam centres. A control room has been set up at the BSE office in Cuttack to monitor the live feed from the cameras.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said elaborate arrangements have been made by the Board to curb malpractices and nodal officers appointed to monitor the centres. He said observers have been appointed for each district to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Special arrangements by the Board:

The BSE is keeping a close watch on centres from where allegations of malpractices have been received in the past. The staff at the control room have been assigned the responsibility of monitoring at 66 such centres closely. While the Board has formed 42 squads, the district education officers have formed 90 squads to keep a watch on exam centres and the students. Besides, squads have also been formed by the respective district administrations and police. At least 314 nodal centers have been set up in 30 districts for the smooth conduct of the examination. The question papers from the nodal centres will reach the examination center between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. Those appointed at the nodal centres, are required to check question papers to ensure they are sealed. To prevent question paper leak, the watermarks, static QR codes and dynamic codes have been added to each question paper.

The Command Control Room at BSE office in Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

An examinee said he is satisfied with the Board's arrangements. "Question paper leak is a big concern for students and their parents. But the Board's arrangements are reassuring," he said. BSE Vice President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said any malpractice at any exam centre can be detected at the command centre following which necessary action will be taken. He said at least 10 CCTVs have been installed at each exam centre. "Students will be allowed to carry pens and papers to the examination centres along with their admit cards," said Mohanty while advising students to reach their respective centres well ahead of time. Meanwhile, the BSE advised the students to remain relaxed before and during the exams.