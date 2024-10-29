Odisha Tightens Diwali Firecracker Guidelines; Hospitals Unprepared for Burn Injuries

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur/Cuttack: As Diwali frenzy grips the state, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board has issued strict guidelines to limit firecracker use, urging the public to light traditional diyas and use firecrackers between 7 PM and 9 PM. Only green crackers are permitted, and high-noise firecrackers with a peak level above 125 dBA are banned. Firecrackers are also restricted in silent zones, including hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and religious places.

Additional restrictions apply to crowded spaces, like roads, slum areas, and locations with flammable materials, to prevent potential accidents. The directive advises the public, especially children under 10, to avoid handling sound-generating firecrackers and recommends using cotton clothing when handling crackers to reduce burn risks.

Ahead of the celebrations, the Commissionerate Police has designated specific areas in cities like Cuttack and Berhampur for legal firecracker sales, mandating that stalls maintain a minimum three-meter distance to minimize fire risks. Vendors in authorized areas are required to equip their stalls with fireproof arrangements and keep water and sand nearby. Additional DCP Cuttack Devadatta Kar stated that police teams will conduct patrols to ensure that vendors follow the state’s green cracker regulations. In Cuttack, approximately 47 locations have been approved for licensed firecracker sales, where only green firecrackers can be sold.

Are hospitals prepared with burn units?

Despite these measures, hospitals across Odisha are under-equipped for handling al burn injuries from firecrackers. Major public hospitals, including Bhubaneswar’s Capital Hospital, have no dedicated burn units. Temporary arrangements, such as additional ICU beds and ventilators, have been set up in Capital Hospital. Senior doctors across various specialties, including cardiology, medicine, and oncology, are scheduled to be on duty around the clock, with a specific focus on burn-related emergencies, said Director of Capital Hospital, Dillip Kumar Panda.

He acknowledged the challenges, stating that the lack of a dedicated burn unit is a critical issue particularly during Diwali. On being asked, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said plans to establish burn units in government hospitals are on the cards.

Until then, patients with severe burn injuries may need to rely on private facilities, as government hospitals have limited resources for treating severe cases.

Beyond Diwali, pollution concerns are growing statewide, as environmental quality in several Odisha cities fails to meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). A recent report identified Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Talcher, Balasore, Kalinganagar, and Rourkela as pollution hotspots within Odisha. Environmentalists have voiced concerns over the deteriorating air quality, urging stronger regulatory actions to curb pollution caused by firecrackers and other sources.

Environmental activist Sanjay Kumar Naik from Ganjam filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), requesting stricter regulations on firecracker use. Citing the tragic incident at Puri’s Chandan Yatra earlier this year, where 15 people died and 22 were injured due to an explosion, Naik’s petition demands a full ban on high-decibel firecrackers across the state. The petition stresses that as pollution continues to rise, particularly during festivals, there’s an urgent need for robust controls to protect public health and maintain ecological balance.