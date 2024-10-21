Odisha Braces For Cyclone Dana Amid Memories Of Devastating 1999 Super Cyclone

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha prepares for Cyclone Dana, memories of the catastrophic 1999 Super Cyclone which devastated the state 25 years ago, come flooding back. With wind speeds reaching 300 km/h and tides rising as high as 8 meters, the super cyclone of 1999 left a deep scar on the social and economic fabric of the state.

The Impact of the 1999 Super Cyclone

The Super Cyclone made landfall on October 29, 1999, in Jagatsinghpur district, with Paradip and Erasama block suffering the worst. The storm claimed nearly 10,000 lives, with Jagatsinghpur alone accounting for 8,119 fatalities. The cyclone brought unprecedented destruction, flooding villages, cities, and farmlands, and submerging coastal areas under massive tidal waves. Over 1.89 crore people across 14 districts were affected, and 4.45 lakh livestock were lost. Crops on 18.43 lakh hectares were wiped out, and 15.8 lakh homes were destroyed. The total infrastructure damage was estimated at ₹6,243.96 crore. Thousands remained missing, and many unidentified bodies were later recovered, with rumors suggesting the actual death toll was higher than official reports.

Odisha’s Preparedness for Cyclones

In response to the disaster, Odisha became the first Indian state to establish a Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in 1999, before the National Disaster Management Authority was formed in 2005. This step marked a turning point in how Odisha handles natural disasters. The state has since constructed over 800 multipurpose cyclone shelters, built coastal dams, and resettled vulnerable villages, significantly reducing loss of life during subsequent cyclones. Despite facing multiple cyclones since 1999—such as Phailin in 2013, Hudhud in 2014, and Titli in 2018—Odisha’s improved preparedness has helped mitigate damage.

However, Cyclone Dana, now feared to approach, has the state on high alert. Recent Cyclones Cyclones like Phailin (2013) and Titli (2018) caused significant damage despite the state’s efforts. Phailin, the second strongest tropical cyclone in India’s history, devastated infrastructure, while Titli displaced millions and caused severe destruction in both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. As Odisha braces for Cyclone Dana, authorities are implementing measures to minimise damage with a zero casualty motto.