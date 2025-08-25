By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur/Khurdha: When Shubham Shabar’s phone rang that fateful day, he did not know that what he listened to, would change his life from then on. With a broom in hand, dust on clothes, and sweat dripping down his face, he was working in Bangalore when he picked up the call. And the boy from Mudulidiah village in Khordha district could not believe when the caller told him that he has made it through NEET-UG 2025.

“Give me sweets!” the caller had said. Unable to understand, Shubham asked the reason. "You have cleared the NEET exam with an impressive rank," said the caller and that froze Shubham for a few minutes. He however, completed his shift with a smile, and then returned home with a plan to reach Berhampur as early as possible.

Odisha Boy Who Worked As Migrant Labour In Bengaluru Cracks NEET, Gets Into MKCG MCH Berhampur (ETV Bharat)

Belonging to a poor family, at 19, he had left home to work as a janitor in Bangalore earning Rs 15,000 a month. He wanted to send money back to his father and mother, who were struggling to manage the household.

Shubham is the only son of Sahadev and Rangi Shabar, who sustain by tilling a small patch of land all their lives. They made sure Shubham was educated and thus had enrolled him in a school at Niladriprasad near the village. He later joined BJB College in Bhubaneswar for his Plus Two. Though his parents faced problems to manage finances, they did not want to compromise on Shubham's education. "We knew and believed that education could change his life and also ours," says his mother.

While he was doing his Plus Two, a teacher from Berhampur, Basudev Maharana, advised him to appear for NEET. "Till then I never dreamt of becoming a doctor. I wished to join the police services. But after my teacher seeded in me the zeal to pursue medical sciences, I thought to prepare and sit for the exam," says Shubham.

Since he was not sure about the results and poverty loomed large over the family, Shubham decided to work. He went to Bangalore and tried to get some work. “I did not know if I could afford further studies. But I thought till results are declared or I decide on what to do next, at least I could earn something for my family,” he recalls.

Shubham Shabar (ETV Bharat)

Securing an all-India rank of 4,000, he has got a seat in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, one of South Odisha’s premier institutions.

For his parents, the news was overwhelming and brought tears. “We work hard in the fields to meet the needs of the family. But we never let him feel the burden as he was preparing for his exams. Moreover, Shubham is sincere in whatever he does. We knew he would so something worthwhile,” said his mother, eyes brimming with pride. His father, too, stated that money was always a concern but he never let that affect Shubham.

Shubham who got admission into MKCG MCH today (August 25), says, "Now I have a bigger responsibility. I have to complete the course. Once that is done, I would serve people and my parents. The path is clear but hard. I shall overcome.”