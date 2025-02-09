ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Two Girls In School Uniforms Found Hanging From Tree In Odisha

Two 13-year-old girls were found dead, hanging from a tree in Malkangiri district.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 7:19 AM IST

Malkangiri: Bodies of two girls in school uniforms were found hanging from a tree in a forest in Odisha’a Malkangiri district, police said on Saturday.

The girls, who were missing for two days, were identified as Jyoti Haldar (13), daughter of Tinar Haldar of MV 74 village and Mandira Sodi (13), daughter of Baga Sodi of MV 126 village, an officer said. Both were studying in standard VII in a local school.

The family members had complained, stating that they did not return home on Thursday after school. They searched for the two minors but could not find them. Hence, Mandira Sodi’s mother Mamata Sodi filed a complaint at MV 79 Police Station on Friday.

Locals found the two bodies hanging from a tree in the forest, the officer said. After receiving the information, the police personnel of MV 79 Police Station and Motu Police Station along with Malkangiri SDPO Sachin Patel reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident, he said. A case has been registered, the officer added.

TAGGED:

