Odisha BJP Leader & Senior Advocate Pitabas Panda Shot Dead In Berhampur; Bar Council Calls For Statewide Ceasework

Berhampur: At a time when Berhampur was dipped in Kumar Purnima celebrations, a gruesome murder rocked the city on Monday night when BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabas Panda was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near his residence in Baikuntha Nagar, triggering panic and tension in the region.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 10 PM when two miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted Panda near his house and fired two rounds at him. One bullet hit him in the chest.

While the assailants fled the spot immediately, locals rushed Panda to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pitabas Panda, who was previously with Congress, had joined the saffron party before the last general elections. He was also a member of the State Legislative Council and was widely known in the legal community for his active involvement in public affairs.

Condemning the brutal murder, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the shooting and the tragic death of Pitabas Panda, a BJP leader and lawyer from Berhampur... The brutal murder of a respected lawyer and an active party worker is condemnable. The Bharatiya Janata Party family and I personally extend our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of late Pitabas Panda.."

Expressing deep grief, Advocate Gyana Ranjan Mohanty, who happens to be a member of the Odisha State Bar Council and Chairman of All Odisha Lawyers Association, called it "a direct assault on the justice system and the rule of law".