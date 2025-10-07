Odisha BJP Leader & Senior Advocate Pitabas Panda Shot Dead In Berhampur; Bar Council Calls For Statewide Ceasework
The brutal killing of BJP leader Pitabas Panda has sent shockwaves across the state. Bar Council and Lawyers Association has called for statewide ceasework stir.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 9:35 AM IST
Berhampur: At a time when Berhampur was dipped in Kumar Purnima celebrations, a gruesome murder rocked the city on Monday night when BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabas Panda was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near his residence in Baikuntha Nagar, triggering panic and tension in the region.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 10 PM when two miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted Panda near his house and fired two rounds at him. One bullet hit him in the chest.
While the assailants fled the spot immediately, locals rushed Panda to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Pitabas Panda, who was previously with Congress, had joined the saffron party before the last general elections. He was also a member of the State Legislative Council and was widely known in the legal community for his active involvement in public affairs.
Condemning the brutal murder, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the shooting and the tragic death of Pitabas Panda, a BJP leader and lawyer from Berhampur... The brutal murder of a respected lawyer and an active party worker is condemnable. The Bharatiya Janata Party family and I personally extend our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of late Pitabas Panda.."
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରର ବିଜେପି ନେତା ତଥା ଆଇନଜୀବୀ ପୀତବାସ ପଣ୍ଡାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଗୁଳିମାଡ଼ ଘଟଣା ଏବଂ ତାଙ୍କ ଦୁଃଖଦ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଗଭୀର ଶୋକାହତ। ଆଜି ରାତ୍ରିରେ ବ୍ରହ୍ମନଗରରେ ବାଇକ ଆରୋହୀ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତମାନେ ଗୁଳି ଚଳାଇ ଏହି ଘୃଣ୍ୟ ଅପରାଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଜଣେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ ଆଇନଜୀବୀ ଏବଂ ଦଳର ସକ୍ରିୟ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ଏପରି ନିର୍ମମ ହତ୍ୟା…— Manmohan Samal (@SamalManmohan7) October 6, 2025
Expressing deep grief, Advocate Gyana Ranjan Mohanty, who happens to be a member of the Odisha State Bar Council and Chairman of All Odisha Lawyers Association, called it "a direct assault on the justice system and the rule of law".
"With deep sorrow and profound anger, I share the shocking news that a respected lawyer Pitabas Panda, an eminent figure of the legal fraternity and member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was brutally attacked and shot dead by miscreants in Berhampur. This heinous act is not only a murder of an individual, but a direct assault on the justice system and the rule of law. Such barbaric violence against a lawyer in his own locality exposes the complete breakdown of law and order in the region. This is unacceptable, outrageous and this demands immediate and decisive action," Mohanty said.
Mohanty urged Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Home Secretary, Odisha DGP, DIG (Southern Range) and SP (Ganjam) to act swiftly and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.
"This is not just a matter of individual safety, it is a question of justice, democracy, and the safety of every legal professional in the state. The legal community stands united in grief and anger. We will not remain silent. Justice must be served, swiftly and without compromise," he added.
The Association Chairman further appealed all lawyers across Odisha to resort to ceasework as a mark of protest. "In solidarity with the departed soul and as a mark of protest, I appeal to all lawyers across Odisha and members of the legal fraternity to abstain from court work on October 10 (Wednesday)," he said.
Mohanty further demanded justice in the murder case and protection of all legal professionals in the state. "This statewide abstention is a message that the legal community will not tolerate such lawlessness and will stand united against any attack on its members. We demand immediate justice and protection for all legal professionals in the state," he added.
Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage obtained from the locality. Sources said Southern Range IG, Ganjam SP, along with a scientific team and senior police officers are jointly carrying out a probe to identify and nab the assailants.
Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said, "The police team immediately reached the spot and started an investigation. CCTV footage has been retrieved. The scientific team has inspected the spot. Senior police officers are involved in the probe. We will soon nab the accused."
