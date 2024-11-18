ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: BJP leader and Former Minister Samir Dey Passes Away at 67; CM Majhi Condoles

Odisha CM Majhi said that former higher education minister Samir Dey had made a significant contribution to the overall development of the state.

BJP leader Samir Dey passes away at Cuttack.
BJP leader Samir Dey passes away at Cuttack. (ETV Bharat)
Cuttack: Senior BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey breathed his last on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. He was aged 67 years. Only a few days ago, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi personally called on Samir Dey in the hospital. Samir was an MLA from the Cuttack Assembly constituency. He had earlier served as the Higher Education Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief over the untimely demise of Samir Dey. The Chief Minister has announced that Sameer Dey's last rites will be performed with full state honours.

'Samir Dey was a popular public leader and a committed organizer. As the Minister of Higher Education and Urban Development, he had made a significant contribution to the development of the state. He was loved by all sections of the people for his soft-spoken personality. He played an important role in strengthening the organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Cuttack city as well as in the whole of Odisha. Samir's funeral will be held with full state honours', CM Majhi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Samir Dey had represented Cuttack City thrice in a row - 1995, 2000, and 2004 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

