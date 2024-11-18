Rising Crimes Against Women in Bhubaneswar Raise Alarm, Police Assures Action

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha is witnessing an alarming rise in crimes against women, sparking serious concerns over their safety in the capital. Incidents of robbery, snatching, and assault have increased, with women becoming easy targets for criminals. From crowded places like temples to deserted streets, miscreants are exploiting every opportunity to commit crimes.

On November 11, in the Airfield police station area, a couple on their way to the Somnath temple became victims of an attempted chain-snatching which led to the tragic death of a woman. Two miscreants on a black Pulsar motorcycle targeted the woman, whose thick gold chain resisted being pulled. The robbers returned, causing the woman to fall off the bike. Despite this, they continued their attack, leaving the woman with severe head injuries. After struggling for three days, she succumbed to her injuries. A murder case was registered in the incident.

Laxmipriya lost her gold chain while standing in a temple queue (ETV Bharat)

A similar incident came to light when a 68-year-old woman, Laxmipriya, reported a chain-snatching incident at the Nayapalli police station on November 15. While she was standing in a queue at a Shiva temple during Kartik Purnima, her gold chain was stolen.

In another case, professional burglars targeted a woman living on the fifth floor of a government apartment in Maitri Vihar. On the night of October 29-30, two criminals entered her house through the balcony and stole a mobile phone and earrings. They also allegedly gangraped her following which a complaint was filed and case registered. Police investigations led to the arrest of three persons, two of whom had prior criminal records, police said.

On October 17, a Coast Guard DIG and his wife were harassed by two miscreants near Kalinga Stadium traffic signal. The robbers not only gestured rudely but also behaved indecently with the DIG’s wife. The police arrested the culprits and filed a case.

Police officials reviewing the crime situation in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

Statistics paint a grim picture of the state of women’s safety in Odisha. According to a white paper presented in the state Assembly, 28,261 crimes against women, including 1,362 murders, 370 robberies, and 2,961 cases of assault, were reported this year. Bhubaneswar, despite being a smart city, is struggling to tackle these issues effectively.

The woman who was attacked by criminals leading to her death (ETV Bharat)

Despite initiatives like the Mo Sathi app which functioned through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), women’s helplines, and pink auto services, the implementation of safety measures remains inconsistent. For instance, the mandatory Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) system in public transport is yet to be fully implemented, leaving women vulnerable during solo travels.

Police Commissionerate Promises Action

The Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra has acknowledged the recent crimes and assured action. “We are conducting regular drives against street crimes, thefts, and snatching. In the last month alone, our AI-driven systems have helped arrest over 2,000 criminals,” the DCP said. He emphasized the role of the Women and Children Desk in police stations, ensuring swift action on complaints. "We urge women to come to the police stations and lodge complaints. We have personnel who will ensure the process is smooth and they will help register the complaints," he assured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra (ETV Bharat)

Need for Robust Measures

As the state government aims to promote women’s empowerment, strengthening safety measures must become a priority. Bhubaneswar urgently needs better enforcement of safety protocols, effective utilization of smart city infrastructure, and robust patrolling to ensure women feel secure in public and private spaces alike. However, the efforts to make the city safe for women, remains a distant dream. Atishi Patnaik, a college goer, says she has stopped venturing out after 8 pm, even if she stays alone with her mother and has to take her to hospitals as and when needed. "Just last week, my mom was not feeling well, but I could not dare to take her alone, so I had to call one of my relatives to accompany us," says she.

In spite of police assurances, women in the city continue to live in fear. With the upcoming DGP conference, all eyes are on Bhubaneswar. The city’s reputation as a safe urban space is now under scrutiny, with its Police Commissionerate on the back foot over rising incidents targeting women.