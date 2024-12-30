Couple Arrested In Bhubaneswar For Posing As Relatives Of PM's Principal Secretary

Bhubaneswar: A couple from Bhubaneswar has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as the son-in-law and daughter of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, PK Mishra. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by Commissionerate Police.

According to police reports, the accused, Anil Kumar Mohanty and Hansita Abhilipsa, were posing as close relatives of Mishra to dupe people and take undue advantages. Based on confidential information, Infocity Police Station registered a case on December 26, 2024.

Anil Kumar Mohanty (ETV Bharat)

During the investigation, multiple witnesses were examined, and their statements corroborated the accusations. Subsequently, the accused were apprehended on December 29, 2024.

The police said that this was a calculated attempt by the duo to defraud people by posing as relatives of a high profile personality. A senior police official stated, “This arrest highlights the misuse of false identities for personal gain. Such fraudulent activities will be dealt with strictly under the law.”

While the couple has been forwarded to court, further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of their activities and identify any potential victims.

Special Crime Unit Additional DCP Swaraj Debata stated that following a complaint, Anil Mohanty of Raghunathpur and Hansita Abhilipsa of Kalahandi were arrested. The duo allegedly posed as the daughter and son-in-law of P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, and committed fraud by editing photos with high-profile personalities and claiming connections to senior officials.

They were booked under case number 611/24 and charged under sections 329(3), 319(2), 318(4), and 3(5) BNS. Police have urged victims of their fraud to come forward and report to police.

THe seized car of Mohanty (ETV Bharat)

Anil Mohanty, operating businesses under the names Hardwik Infra and Anil Mohanty Infra, was previously caught during a drunken driving check in Patia on March 17, 2024, where his luxury Porsche was seized.