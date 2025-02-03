Bhadrak Collector Visits Mandi In Disguise, Exposes 'Katni-Chatni' During Procurement

Bhadrak (Odisha): District Collector of Bhadrak Dilip Routrai, on Saturday last, visited a mandi disguised as a common man to find out the veracity of the allegations of irregularities raised by the farmers during the procurement process.

Sporting a T-Shirt, shorts with a gamchcha on the shoulders and a cap, Routrai went around the Katsahi Seva Samabaya Samiti mandi under Dhamnagar block with a mask on the face. He found that the millers and cooperative societies were allegedly demanding 8–10 kg of extra paddy per quintal from farmers in violation of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards as mandated by the government.

District Collector Bhadrak Dilip Routrai (ETV Bharat)

Soon after returning from the mandi, the Collector directed the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS) to initiate action in the matter. A show-cause notice was issued to the secretary of the concerned cooperative society, by the ARCS demanding a reply within two days. The millers have been warned of strict action if they fail to explain their stand. The notice also read that the collector personally visited the mandi and found out the irregularities taking place there.

The Collector's visit in disguise came to the fore after a few photographs showing him moving around the place started circulating on social media.

Despite repeated warnings from the administration, allegations of corruption in paddy procurement have come up not only in Bhadrak but in various other parts of the state. Farmers have been alleging that they are being cheated by millers and cooperative societies thus putting them in loss.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, during a review meeting recently, had instructed officials to ensure that the process is completed on time and without any irregularities. The officials were also asked to keep a tab on interference of middlemen in the procurement process.

The CM had asked district collectors to monitor areas bordering neighbouring states to prevent unauthorised entry of paddy from outside Odisha. For this, additional measures including enhanced patrolling have been introduced in border areas, officials said.

"We will take stringent action against the people who create disturbance in the paddy procurement process. Jharpada jail is there for the disturbing elements in the cooperative societies. The government is keeping a close eye on these disturbing elements and it will not spare them," the chief minister had stated.