Berhampur Police Busts Illegal Hookah Bars, Seizes Banned Tobacco Products & Other Hazardous Substances

Berhampur: Police here on Thursday launched raids on illegal hookah bars at various hotels and restaurants in the city and seized prohibited tobacco products and hazardous substances used in hookah preparation. Shockingly, during the raids, few minors were found smoking hookah in these bars.

Acting on complaints from parents and local citizens, five teams led by SDPO Town, and IICs of Berhampur Town police station, Gosaninuagaon PS, Bada Bazar PS and Baidyanathpur PS conducted raids on the city's restaurants and hotels where minors were reportedly being provided with hookah smoking services.

Further verification revealed that these hookah bars were using banned tobacco products and other chemicals including charcoal which were added in the Hookah pots with fire to enhance the smoking experience. During interrogation, the owners of these restaurants-cum-Hookah bars failed to produce any authority or license in support of running the Hookah bar and selling of tobacco products.

Police said these tobacco products are injurious to human health as dangerous chemicals are being added to make it flavourable and increase intoxication. These types of chemicals are noxious to the public health and can cause lung cancer, added police.

Subsequently, Hookah pots with stands, and other ingredients, chemicals including charcoal and tobacco product packets were seized to prevent the hookah bars from further sale of the dangerous products to public and minors.

Hookah pots and other chemical substances seized by police (ETV Bharat)

Seven criminal cases have been registered at Baidyanathpur police station, Town police station and Bada Bazar police station under different sections of BNS and with the penal provisions of Cigarette and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of advertisement and Regulation of Trade and commerce, Production Supply and distribution) Act. Further investigation is underway.

"Recently lot of complaints were received from concerned parents and citizens that illegal hookah bars have started to operate in the city where minors are being supplied with Hookah smoking. Accordingly, raids were conducted and action was initiated. Case has been registered under BNS sections 274/275 and Sec 21/22/24 of the COPTA Act," said a senior police official.