Odisha: Berhampur Celebrates Toy Fair With Tradition

Berhampur: With a splash of tradition and culture, Berhampur city in Odisha celebrated toy fair (Kandhei Yatra) with great enthusiasm on Asadha Purnima. A variety of colourful toys made of clay, cow dung, wood, and sugar are being sold at over 300 stalls set up in the Khaspa Sahi and Badabazar areas.

The prices for the toys range from Rs 5 to Rs 50. “This is our family tradition. We make elephants, horses, Jagannath, pots, ghoranas and sell them. This tradition has gradually turned into a business,” said Manini Mohapatra, a clay toy seller.

The fair has been carrying the ancient culture and history of about three centuries. The main attraction of the fair is the clay and cow dung toys of Ainabandha Sahi. They start preparing three months before the Kandhei yatra.

The Kandhei Yatra is linked to the rituals of the Jagannath Bahuda Yatra and is celebrated after the return of Lord Jagannath from Gundicha temple. On this day, Lord Jagannath is decorated in the Pattabhisek Besha, and Maa Budhi Thakurani is adorned in the Maa Arannapurna Besha.