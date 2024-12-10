ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Gears Up For First Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Jan 2025 with Grand Celebrations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to host the first-ever Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from January 8 to 11 at Janata Maidan. The event, aimed at recognizing the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the nation’s development, is expected to attract over 7,000 expatriates and 10,000 guests. The three-day program will showcase Odisha’s rich art, culture, and traditions under the theme “The Role of Diaspora in a Developed India.”

On Monday, a 'bhumi pujan' ceremony was conducted at Janata Maidan here to mark the beginning of preparations for the four-day celebrations. The detailed modalities for the event were discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The event will feature key activities, including a Youth Expatriate Day on January 8, a main ceremony graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9, and a grand closing ceremony on January 11. A highlight of the event will be the Pravasi Bharatiya Teerth Express, which will be digitally flagged off by the Prime Minister.

Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Hemant Kumar Sharma, spoke on the significance of the event for Odisha. “This is a great opportunity for us to bring the state’s progress and rich heritage to the global stage,” he said. The event will include an exhibition at Janata Maidan, featuring the unique “One District, One Item” initiative.

Odisha Gears Up for First Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (ETV Bharat)

“This will be the largest exhibition ever organized in Odisha, with participation from all Indian states. Five theme pavilions will be set up, showcasing stories of India’s progress, the role of technology, and cultural exhibits, including a special display on the Ramayana by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR),” Sharma added.

The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the event’s success. Managing Director of IDCO, Bhupendra Singh Punia, shared that all departments have been given responsibilities to ensure smooth execution. “This event is a matter of pride for Odisha. Departments are working together to make it a memorable experience for our global guests,” Punia said.

Preparations include the beautification of 55 key roads in Bhubaneswar by the Housing and Urban Development Department. Walls along these roads will feature artwork and paintings reflecting Odisha’s heritage. Additionally, the Tourism Department is sprucing up 28 tourist sites in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri, with tour operators assisting NRIs in exploring these destinations.

Guest Arrangements and Hospitality