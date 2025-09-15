ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Bar Council Suspends Advocate For Unpleasant Remarks Against Judiciary

Nayak has been ordered not to practice law in any of the courts during his suspension period. A press release issued by the Council on Monday stated that the Council Chairman Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedy, after receiving the report from the Disciplinary Committee last week, took the decision. "For his unprofessional activities, Nayak, who was enrolled into the Council in the year 1998, has further been restrained from criticising the Judiciary in obscene and derogatory language," the release stated.



It was alleged that Nayak, after opening a fake Facebook account by changing his name, had been engaged in sharing defamatory posts against the judicial officers of Bhadrak, State Judiciary, and the State Bar Council. The Disciplinary Committee found that Nayak under a fake name, was posting unpleasant and derogatory remarks on social media against women local judicial officers for the last several months.



Taking suo motu cognisance, the Bar Council in April this year formed a three-member Disciplinary Committee to report and suggest appropriate disciplinary action against the erring advocate. Ignoring repeated show-cause notices issued by the Disciplinary Committee, Nayak also questioned about the powers and functions of the Bar Council on social media.