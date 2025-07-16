ETV Bharat / state

BJD's Balasore Bandh Over College Student's Death Affects Lives

The student of Fakir Mohan College who had attempted self-immolation on July 12 in Odisha's Balasore succumbed to her injuries on Monday night.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 10:27 AM IST

1 Min Read

Balasore: Markets were shut, schools and colleges were closed, and vehicles largely remained off the roads as a bandh, called by the opposition BJD, was underway in Odisha's Balasore district over the death of a college student. The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days.

She had set herself on fire on the campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed her. The bandh began at 6 am and would continue till 2 pm. Armed with party flags, hundreds of BJD members blocked major roads of the district by burning tyres. The traffic on the national highway passing through the district is also being regulated in view of the protests, police said.

Apart from Balasore town, BJD workers were holding demonstrations in places like Jaleswar, Basta, Soro, Baliapal and Bhograi since morning. "People are very angry over the denial of justice to the student who ultimately set herself on fire and died," said BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra. "The party will continue the agitation across the state till the BJP government announces a judicial probe into the incident," he said.

The protestors were also demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accusing them of failing to provide justice to the 20-year-old student. The principal of the college and the accused professor have been arrested by the police.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Balasore Student Death: UGC's Fact-Finding Panel Asked To Submit Probe Report In 7 Days; Congress Calls For Odisha Bandh
  2. Was Odisha FM College Student's Death A Tragedy Or A Consequence Of Systemic Failure?

Balasore: Markets were shut, schools and colleges were closed, and vehicles largely remained off the roads as a bandh, called by the opposition BJD, was underway in Odisha's Balasore district over the death of a college student. The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days.

She had set herself on fire on the campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed her. The bandh began at 6 am and would continue till 2 pm. Armed with party flags, hundreds of BJD members blocked major roads of the district by burning tyres. The traffic on the national highway passing through the district is also being regulated in view of the protests, police said.

Apart from Balasore town, BJD workers were holding demonstrations in places like Jaleswar, Basta, Soro, Baliapal and Bhograi since morning. "People are very angry over the denial of justice to the student who ultimately set herself on fire and died," said BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra. "The party will continue the agitation across the state till the BJP government announces a judicial probe into the incident," he said.

The protestors were also demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accusing them of failing to provide justice to the 20-year-old student. The principal of the college and the accused professor have been arrested by the police.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Balasore Student Death: UGC's Fact-Finding Panel Asked To Submit Probe Report In 7 Days; Congress Calls For Odisha Bandh
  2. Was Odisha FM College Student's Death A Tragedy Or A Consequence Of Systemic Failure?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BALASORE COLLEGE STUDENT DEATHODISHAODISHA COLLEGE STUDENT DEATHFAKIR MOHAN COLLEGEBALASORE BANDH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.