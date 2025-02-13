ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Assembly Goes Digital: MLAs To Use Tablets For Paperless Proceedings

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move towards digitalisation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Digital House' under the e-Vidhan Application where members of the Odisha Assembly will use tabs during House proceedings.

Majhi inaugurated the facility in the presence of Speaker Surama Padhy and her deputy Bhabani Shankar Bhoi. The 'Digital House', developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC), is part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project, aimed at reducing paper usage and enhancing transparency in the legislative process.

The Assembly has installed tablets for all 147 members to use during sessions. This digital shift will begin just before the start of the budget session on Thursday, where legislators will participate in question-and-answer sessions and proposals via digital platforms.

In his address, Majhi said, "Odisha Assembly is now part of the digital revolution in the country. It is a historic day for the state," adding that Odisha Assembly is now one of the few paperless legislative bodies in the nation.

Speaker Surama Padhy said, "It’s a memorable day in the history of Odisha Assembly. The e-Vidhan Application will increase the efficiency of the House and its members."

Odisha is the 17th state to implement NeVA after Gujarat, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar (Council), Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and Sikkim.