Odisha Assembly: BJD, Congress Create Ruckus Over Ganjam Hooch Tragedy, Session Adjourned

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session witnessed a ruckus on Friday morning as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress MLAs started protesting in Odisha Assembly over the recent liquor tragedy in Ganjam district following which, the session had to be adjourned.

The BJD and Congress leaders came into the well of the House raising their voice against the liquor tragedy. A few of the MLAs tried to climb into the enclosure of Speaker, Surama Padhy, while the security personnel tried to push them back. The Opposition members demanded the resignation of the state excise minister for the hooch deaths.

Ganjam liquor tragedy:

Nearly two persons have died and several others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Ganjam district on Wednesday. The incident took place at Moundpur village in Chikita area and all the affected hailed from Karbalua village. They were rushed to the community health centre at Chikiti after they complained of uneasiness and vomiting.

Political furore over liquor tragedy:

The Opposition parties have come down heavily on Odisha government over the incident. BJD termed the incident as unfortunate and blamed the state government for it. It has also demanded a probe into the matter by a Revenue Divisional Commissioner. On the other hand, Congress reminded the BJP of its manifesto, where they had promised to ban alcohol in the state.

Previous incident of ruckus in Assembly:

On August 21, a ruckus broke out in the House after Congress MLAs raised the issue of cancellation of students' elections. Finally Speaker had to adjourn the session.

The first phase of the Budget session ended on July 31. It resumed on August 20 and will continue till September 13.

