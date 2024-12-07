ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Assembly Adjourned Due To Din Over CM's Allegation Of Job Scam During BJD Rule

Chief Minister Majhi alleged that massive irregularities happened in government recruitment during the previous BJD regime and jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi speaks on the first day of the second session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi speaks on the first day of the second session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (ANI)
By PTI

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned for an hour on Saturday due to a ruckus by opposition BJD members who demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over his allegation of irregularities in government recruitment during the previous BJD regime.

Majhi, while introducing the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the assembly on Friday, alleged that massive irregularities happened in government recruitment during the previous BJD regime and jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees. BJD had strongly condemned the statement and asked him to prove the charges.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour on Saturday, the BJD members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding a clarification from the chief minister. The House could function for only three minutes, after which Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned it as the agitating BJD members refused to stop sloganeering.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was present in the House when his party members trooped into the well. However, Majhi was not present as he was attending a programme of President Droupadi Murmu in the Mayurbhanj district. Dismissing Majhi's allegation, BJD member Ganeswar Behera said, "Let the CM book the people who were involved in the alleged irregularities. Bring all of them before the camera."

TAGGED:

