Odisha Artist Gets GI Certificate For His Unique 'Pattachitra' Painting

Notably, two types of traditional Odisha paintings have received GI certificates, Pattachitra and Lanjia, for their unique art forms. While Pattachitra bagged the GI tad in 2008, Langia got it in 2024.

This certification will help him to use the logo of his product to indicate the uniqueness of his item and thereby bag more orders. Being given an authorised user certificate will thus help his family financially.

He had applied for a GI certification for a painting on Krishna Leela, referring to divine acts and playful antics of Lord Krishna, which he had prepared three years ago. Overjoyed to receive the Part B certificate from the GI Registry, he said he aims to create paintings in a new way, keeping the traditional artform intact. "I made a unique Pattachitra painting based on Krishna Leela and applied for GI certificate. I am very happy that I got the certification. Pattachitra painting is centered around Lord Jagannath and is a centuries-old artform. I want this ancient artform to be kept alive. For this, I am teaching it to the younger generation," he added.

Hailing from Raghurajpur village in Puri district, Sushanta (39) had started learning Pattachitra at the age of 14 after being inspired by the artists around him. He decided to pursue Pattachitra as a full-time career and for more than two decades he has been creating amazing paintings that are extremely popular in the area.

Unique designs created by Sushanta Maharana (ETV Bharat)

If a person creates something in his unique style, then the GI Registry gives a Part B certificate to him, which not only helps his products to get promoted and get more orders.

Susanta's native village, Raghurajpur, is the birthplace of Odisha's Pattachitra painting. For hundreds of years, the residents of this area have been creating paintings based on mythological stories of Lord Jagannath, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Krishnaleela and various folk tales. Growing up in an artistic ambience, Susanta too wanted to become a Pattachitra artist since childhood. After training under Guru Narayan Barik for five years, Susanta is using his creativity to come up with unique paintings.

Sushanta Maharana sketching unique designs (ETV Bharat)

He is also working on keeping this artform alive. He teaches at a Pattachitra training centre in Nimapada. Sushanta has attended over 50 Pattachitra workshops and even trained students at IIT Jammu.

Pattachitra is in a huge demand among youngsters, particularly women, who want to take it up as a profession and become self-reliant. Making a Pattachitra painting involves preparing a cotton canvas by applying a mixture of tamaring gum and chalk powder, followed by drying and polishing. Then, sketches are drawn and base colours using naturally derived paints is applied.

Sushanta makes Pattachitras of various sizes and designs keeping in mind the demand of the customers. His Pattachitras cost Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. Sushanta receives online orders and his Pattachitra paintings often travel abroad

Exquisite designs by Sushanta Maharana (ETV Bharat)

Sushanta's teacher, Guru Narayan Barik said, "I am very happy that he has received the GI certificate for Pattachitra painting. I am hopeful that he will do a lot of good work in the future and this artform will reach every corner of the world".

Barik also requested the government to improve the road condition in Raghurajpur village in order to attract more tourists. "A road should be built that can carry two vehicles. If the traffic is facilitated, more tourists will come here. This will help in further promoting the art and improving the livelihood of the artists. Our ancestors preserved this art and we are taking it forward," he added.

Sushanta Maharana painting with base colours (ETV Bharat)

Odisha GI Tag consultant Anita Sawat said, "Part B of the GI Registry is a certificate given to an individual. If a weaver, artist, or any other unique product is being made, they can apply for GI status. For this, they will have to provide complete information about their product, such as since when they are making it, how much money they earn, and what is unique about the item, and information about the artist. We are working at assisting more artists to get GI certificates".