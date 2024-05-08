Odisha: 2 Minors Test Positive For Rubella Virus, 1 Measles

Nabarangpur: Raising a serious concern for health officials, two minors have been tested positive for Rubella virus and another for measles in two blocks of Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

According to health officials, two Rubella and one measles cases have been detected in Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks of Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

Malaya Tripathy, in-charge CDMO Nabarangpur said, “The detection was made after testing the samples collected from children in Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti areas. Although Rubella virus is not fatal among children, it sometimes become serious for pregnant women as it can lead to congenital rubella syndrome in the unborn child along with heart disease, cataract and mental retardation.”

Official sources said that possibilities of Scrub typhus has been ruled out after conducting the tests. “Two blocks in Nabarangpur have been affected where children showed symptoms of fever and rashes," Health Director Bijay Mohapatra said.

According to Mohapatra, the two cases of Rubella virus and one case of measles were detected following the tests. The results of the Scrub typhus test were negative but the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are on the ground and keeping a close watch on the health conditions.

All samples were sent to ICMR for examination after which two were tested positive for Rubella virus and one case was found to be measles, Mohapatra added.

Rubella is an air-borne disease. If a pregnant woman has Rubella virus, the disease passes on to her unborn child through blood.