ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: 2 Minors Test Positive For Rubella Virus, 1 Measles

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

Odisha: 2 Minors Test Positive For Rubella Virus, 1 Measles
Two Rubella virus cases and one measles detected in Nabarangpur district(ETV Bharat Picture)

Some children in two blocks of Odisha's Nabarangpur district developed fever and rashes. Their samples were sent to ICMR following which, two were tested positive for Rubella virus while measles has been detected in one child.

Nabarangpur: Raising a serious concern for health officials, two minors have been tested positive for Rubella virus and another for measles in two blocks of Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

According to health officials, two Rubella and one measles cases have been detected in Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks of Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

Malaya Tripathy, in-charge CDMO Nabarangpur said, “The detection was made after testing the samples collected from children in Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti areas. Although Rubella virus is not fatal among children, it sometimes become serious for pregnant women as it can lead to congenital rubella syndrome in the unborn child along with heart disease, cataract and mental retardation.”

Official sources said that possibilities of Scrub typhus has been ruled out after conducting the tests. “Two blocks in Nabarangpur have been affected where children showed symptoms of fever and rashes," Health Director Bijay Mohapatra said.

According to Mohapatra, the two cases of Rubella virus and one case of measles were detected following the tests. The results of the Scrub typhus test were negative but the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are on the ground and keeping a close watch on the health conditions.

All samples were sent to ICMR for examination after which two were tested positive for Rubella virus and one case was found to be measles, Mohapatra added.

Rubella is an air-borne disease. If a pregnant woman has Rubella virus, the disease passes on to her unborn child through blood.

Read more

  1. MMR Vaccine Could Be Enhanced To Confer Immunity Against Covid Too; Animal Studies Suggest
  2. Centre Express Concern Over Increasing Numbers Of Measles States Including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana
  3. Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: 11 New Cases, One Suspected Death

TAGGED:

REBELLA VIRUSFEVER AND RASHESTEST POSITIVE FOR RUBELLA VIRUSRUBELLA VIRUS DETECTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.