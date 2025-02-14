Odia Rapper Abhinav Singh's Mysterious Death In Bengaluru: Mother Accuses His Wife & In-Laws Of Mental Torture

Cuttack: Mystery shrouds the death of a young engineer and Odia rapper from Cuttack Abhinav Singh who was found dead in Bengaluru, Karnataka two days ago. Abhinav's mother alleged that his wife and in-laws had been mentally torturing him, which forced him to end his life.

Abhinav’s family members have filed a complaint at Cuttack’s Lalbag police station against his wife, her sister and parents, based on which a case was registered under various sections. Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s Marathahalli police station has also registered a separate case of unnatural death.

In her complaint, Abhinav’s mother Vidyut Pradhan stated, "My son committed suicide because of his wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law. He was constantly subjected to mental harassment by his wife and in-laws. They even framed him by filing false cases."

Vidyut alleged that Abhinav's in-laws falsely accused him of dowry harassment and attempted murder, which led to his arrest. "Last year on August 14, my daughter-in-law filed a case against my son at the police station with false allegations of dowry harassment and attempted murder. Abhinav was jailed after this. Ever since he was released on bail on September 24, he had been facing continuous threats and blackmail. My son was mentally disturbed because of this harassment," Abhinav's mother alleged.

On the day of the incident, Vidyut tried calling Abhinav but got no response. Concerned, she asked one of his friends to check on him. "When his friend reached his apartment, the main door was locked. But as the balcony door was open, they entered the house through the balcony, and found Abhinav unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Vidyut stated.

Abhinav worked as an engineer in Bengaluru and lived in a rented apartment, where he was found dead under suspicious circumstances. While an investigation is underway to find out the cause of death, police have handed over the body to the family members and the last rites were performed in Cuttack.

Abhinav's ancestral home is in Kaligali area of Odisha's ​​Cuttack. He was a talented student since his school days. Despite being a full-time engineer, he had developed a special passion for music. He gained popularity with his YouTube channel 'Urban Loafer' and came to be known as 'Juggernaut' in the Odia rap arena. Some of his well-known rap songs include Yaare Bhasi Bhasiya, Khathal Bhata Kin, Street Katha, Tu Ki Be, Utkal Khamun, Shabd Vaad, Local Toka, Mahanadi Flow, and Made in Odisha, many of which depict the state’s rich culture and history.

Read More

A Carpenter's Love For Radios Makes Him A Collector, 600 Vintage Sets So Far, More On Way