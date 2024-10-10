Film Producer Niranjan Rana Arrested In Land Fraud Case

Bhubaneswar: Odia film producer Niranjan Rana was on Thursday arrested by the Commissionerate Police while returning from Mumbai. Rana, the owner of Maa Tarini Eastcon Pvt. Ltd., is accused of defrauding numerous people by falsely promising them land and flats.
According to a press statement released by the Commissionerate Police, Rana is allegedly involved in fraudulent activities since 2000, with multiple cases filed against him. He used the money to produce high-budget films like Hari Bhai Harena, Je Panche Para Manda, Rakate Lekhichi Naa, Target, and Pahili Raja, the statement said.
A total of 21 cases had been registered against Rana at the Balianta and Saheed Nagar police stations, and seven non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against him and others involved in the 'scam'. Rana’s arrest follows a series of high-profile arrests in the Odia film industry connected to fraud cases in the recent past.
Confirming the arrest, the Commissionerate Police said Rana was involved in cheating the public under the guise of providing land and flats. The release also mentioned that Rana's fraudulent activities date back to 2000 and he has been involved in many such deals for a very long time.
The Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had previously arrested several other Odia film producers and realtors in connection with similar land fraud cases.
Read More