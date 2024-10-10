ETV Bharat / state

Film Producer Niranjan Rana Arrested In Land Fraud Case

Bhubaneswar: Odia film producer Niranjan Rana was on Thursday arrested by the Commissionerate Police while returning from Mumbai. Rana, the owner of Maa Tarini Eastcon Pvt. Ltd., is accused of defrauding numerous people by falsely promising them land and flats.

According to a press statement released by the Commissionerate Police, Rana is allegedly involved in fraudulent activities since 2000, with multiple cases filed against him. He used the money to produce high-budget films like Hari Bhai Harena, Je Panche Para Manda, Rakate Lekhichi Naa, Target, and Pahili Raja, the statement said.

A total of 21 cases had been registered against Rana at the Balianta and Saheed Nagar police stations, and seven non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against him and others involved in the 'scam'. Rana’s arrest follows a series of high-profile arrests in the Odia film industry connected to fraud cases in the recent past.