ETV Bharat / state

J&K: 18 Killed In Militancy-Related Violence In October

Security personnel keep vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) amid rising terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, in Rajouri ( PTI )

Srinagar: At least 18 people were killed in military-related incidents across Jammu and Kashmir in October, marking a spike in violence post the successful conduct of Assembly elections. The casualties include civilians, security force personnel, and militants.

Officials say that in seven major incidents across the region, the total death toll included 10 civilians, two security personnel, and six militants last month.

A senior police officer attributed the surge in attacks to attempts by militant groups to disturb peace.

“After the successful conduct of Assembly elections in J&K, militants are again trying to disturb the region's peace. Security forces, with enhanced technological and human surveillance, are foiling these plans, but the militants have resorted to targeting both local and non-local civilians," he told ETV Bharat, wishing anonymity.

He added that security had been beefed up across the sensitive places, particularly infrastructural projects.

The high-stakes Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 witnessed significant voter turnout across the union territory and concluded with the National Conference getting the magic numbers and forming the government. Held in multiple phases from September 18 to October 28, the elections were the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

Sharing details of October's major incidents, the official said: “On October 5, security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gugaldhar area (north Kashmir's Kupwara district), resulting in the killing of two militants. The infiltration attempts continued on October 19, when another militant was killed by security forces in the Kamalkote area (Uri) of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.”

The official further said, “The attacks escalated on October 18 with the shooting of Ashok Chauhan, a 30-year-old non-local from Bihar, by unidentified militants in Wandana Melhora area (south Kashmir's Shopian district). This incident underscored the targeted nature of recent attacks against civilians, particularly non-locals."

October's deadliest militancy-related incident occurred on October 20 in the Gagangeer area near the Z-Morh tunnel (Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district). According to the official, militants from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) killed Dr Shahnawaz, a local doctor, and six labourers, a mix of local and non-local workers, including Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla, and Gurmeet Singh. Five others were injured.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over this case, and further details are being investigated," the official said, declining further comment on the ongoing probe.