'Bhura Baal Saaf Karo' Back To Haunt RJD In Poll-Bound Bihar

Gaya: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav had allegedly once raised the slogan 'Bhura Baal Saaf Karo' against the upper castes.

Although he denies raising the slogan, his party's workers are doing so calling upon people to clean up 'Bhura Baal'. The slogan, literally means brown hair, roughly a symbol of being a foreigner to Brahman, Bhumihar, Rajput, Kayasth in their own land.



In Gaya, the contentious slogan was raised in the presence of RJD MLA from Atari, Ranjit Yadav alias Ajay Yadav. A video of RJD's workers shouting the slogan has gone viral on social media with viewers divided in their views on the matter. A dharna was held at Shivala in Atari Assembly constituency on Thursday against construction of a playground of the panchayat bhawan.

Munarik Yadav, husband of Sahoda sarpanch Photo Devi, while addressing the gathering raised the slogon in front of Ranjit while referring to Lalu. He said Lalu had once raised the slogan 'Bhura Baal Saaf Karo' and the time has come to put action into words. "Laluji used to say 'Bhura Baal Saaf Karo'. Now the time has come to clean Bhura Baal," he said.

File photo of Tejashwi Yadav with Ranjit Yadav (ETV Bharat)

However, after the video went viral, Ranjit distanced himself from the statement. He said Rashtriya Janata Dal is a party of common people. "The individual who raised the slogan 'Bhura Baal Saaf Karo' has no affiliation to RJD. We condemn such statements. Our party belongs to people of all castes and religions," he said.

'Bhura Baal', when broken into smaller words means Bhu for Bhumihar, Ra for Rajput, Ba for Brahmin and L for Lala (Kayastha).

File photo of Tejashwi Yadav with Lalu Prasad Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Senior journalist Nalin Verma, author of the book 'Gopalganj to Raisina Road', a biography of the RJD President in 2019, had termed the slogan as fabricated'. Back in 1996, an article published in a newspaper attributed the slogan to Lalu.

File photo of former Bihar CM and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Verma said the day after publication of the report, Lalu called a meeting of party leaders who advised him to file a case against the journalist, but Lalu refused. Verma said he had questioned Lalu about the slogan and the latter denied it.