At -14.7°C, Nyoma Coldest In Ladakh, Shopian Shivers At -3.3°C In Kashmir

Srinagar: While Ladakh’s Nyoma shivered at -14.7°C, Shopian in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of -3.3°C, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Tuesday. Several areas in the union territories witnessed temperatures hovering around zero degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT's Srinagar center, Shopian emerged as the coldest spot in the Kashmir Valley, recording a minimum of -3.3°C, followed by tourist resort Pahalgam at -2.7°C, and Gulmarg and Sonamarg, both at -2.4°C. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, reported a low of 0.7°C.

In South Kashmir, Anantnag and Pulwama each recorded a minimum temperature of -2.0°C, while Kulgam registered zero degrees Celsius. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -0.8°C, Bandipora registered -1.3°C, and Baramulla saw a low of 0.3°C. Meanwhile, in Central Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded -0.3°C and Budgam witnessed -1.2°C.