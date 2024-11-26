ETV Bharat / state

At -14.7°C, Nyoma Coldest In Ladakh, Shopian Shivers At -3.3°C In Kashmir

Winter has tightened its grip across Kashmir and Ladakh with most of the areas experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

An aerial view of Indus river amid snow capped landscape in Ladakh. Ladakh’s Nyoma shivered at -14.7°C, Shopian in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of -3.3°C, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Tuesday.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Srinagar: While Ladakh’s Nyoma shivered at -14.7°C, Shopian in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of -3.3°C, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Tuesday. Several areas in the union territories witnessed temperatures hovering around zero degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT's Srinagar center, Shopian emerged as the coldest spot in the Kashmir Valley, recording a minimum of -3.3°C, followed by tourist resort Pahalgam at -2.7°C, and Gulmarg and Sonamarg, both at -2.4°C. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, reported a low of 0.7°C.

In South Kashmir, Anantnag and Pulwama each recorded a minimum temperature of -2.0°C, while Kulgam registered zero degrees Celsius. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -0.8°C, Bandipora registered -1.3°C, and Baramulla saw a low of 0.3°C. Meanwhile, in Central Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded -0.3°C and Budgam witnessed -1.2°C.

In the Jammu division, Kathua topped the list with a minimum temperature of 12.6°C. Jammu city recorded 10.6°C, while Banihal, Batote, and Katra registered minimums of 5.4°C, 4.5°C, and 10.2°C, respectively. Udhampur reported 5.2°C, while Rajouri and Poonch recorded 3.9°C and 10.6°C, respectively. Bhaderwah experienced the lowest temperature in the division at 2.2°C.

In Ladakh, after Nyoma's frigid -14.7°C, Drass recorded -9.0°C, Leh registered -7.2°C, and Kargil followed at -6.1°C. Meanwhile, both MeT centers have forecasted mainly clear skies with no rainfall across the region today.

