NYCC Conference Lists Out Ladakh’s Climate Challenges and Solutions

Leh: Young leaders, local policymakers, and environmentalists deliberated on critical climate issues at Ladakh 2024 conference held in Leh on Monday. Topics ranged from local climate change challenges to solutions for sustainable development in the Himalayan region.

The National Youth Climate Consortium (NYCC), in collaboration with the Municipal Committee of Leh (MCL) and supported by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, organised the day-long event.

Highlighting Ladakh's path to carbon neutrality, Jigmet Takpa, Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, UT Ladakh, stressed the need for a multi-pronged, data-driven strategy. He stated, "In renewable energy, we must expand capacity from 161 MW to 25,000 MW by 2050, focusing on solar power and adding 100 MWh of energy storage. For energy efficiency, we need to reduce residential energy demand by 33%, commercial by 10%, and transport by over 30% by 2050."

Takpa further said in green transport, we must electrify vehicles, increasing electricity demand to 2 million MWh and cutting transport emissions by 47%. In sustainable agriculture, we need to reduce agricultural emissions by 30% by 2050, he said.

He continued, "By harnessing its renewable energy potential and adopting sustainable practices across all sectors, Ladakh can reach its net-zero goal and become a model for sustainable development in other regions."

Sonam Lotus, meteorologist, emphasised that mountains are the first indicators of climate change, with visible and concerning impacts in Ladakh, citing examples like Khardungla and Stok Glacier. "Climate change is a reality, and the signs are loud and clear, especially in mountainous regions like Ladakh," he said. He urged youth to take a stand against the adverse effects of climate change, drawing inspiration from Greta Thunberg. "Ladakhi youth must raise their voices to ensure policymakers take meaningful climate action," he added.