"Nyay Yatra Will Not Be Derailed" Says Jairam Ramesh on Rahul Gandhi's Appearance before UP Court

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, assured that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will not be derailed. Moreover, he also said that Rahul Gandhi would not be silenced in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in August 2018.

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): In response to the summons issued by the District Civil Court in Sultanpur to Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court in a defamation case, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications on Tuesday said, "The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will not be derailed. Rahul Gandhi will not be silenced.

The Indian National Congress will not be intimidated." "This morning Rahul Gandhi will be at the District Civil Court in Sultanpur that had issued a summons to him 36 hours earlier to appear before it on a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in August 2018. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will not be derailed. Rahul Gandhi will not be silenced.

The Indian National Congress will not be intimidated," he said in a post on 'X'. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 38th day on Tuesday. The yatra will start from Fursantganj in Amethi district and will move towards Raebareli and Lucknow today.

"Today is the 38th day. We have paused the yatra this morning. At 2 pm, we will start again from Fursatganj. There will be a public rally in Raebareli. After that, we will move towards Lucknow," he told ANI. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the District Civil Court in Sultanpur on February 20 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference.

The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra. "I was the vice president of BJP when this incident happened. Rahul Gandhi had accused Amit Shah in Bengaluru that he is a murderer. When I heard these allegations, I felt very pained because I am a 33-year-old worker of the party. I filed a complaint regarding this through my lawyer and this continued for almost 5 years.

Today the decision came in this," Vijay Mishra told ANI. Santosh Kumar Pandey, lawyer appeared for Vijay Mishra said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi can be given a maximum punishment of 2 years if sufficient evidence found against him. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Bengaluru. About 5 years ago Amit Shah who is currently the Home Minister, objectionable remarks were made against him.

On August 4, 2018, this case was filed in the District and Sessions Court of MP-MLA Court Sultanpur. On which on Monday, Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav of MP MLA Court Sultanpur has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 16. This statement came from Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka elections in Bengaluru in 2018," Santosh Kumar Pandey told ANI. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', succeeded by the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

