Nursing Student Dies While Boarding Moving Train In Madhya Pradesh

Betul(Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old nursing student was crushed to death at Betul railway station in Madhya Pradesh while trying to board the moving Mysore-Jaipur Express on Sunday afternoon. A youth, who tried to save her, seeing the young woman being dragged by the moving train, was also injured in the incident, which occurred at platform number 2 around 2.18 pm.

The deceased, Amrita Nair, was a second-year nursing student in Bengaluru. She got down from the train to buy water and snacks during its brief halt at Betul. Seeing the train moving, she rushed to board the train but slipped. Eyewitnesses said Amrita got stuck between the train and the platform. She was dragged several meters before bystanders managed to pull her out.

A co-passenger, Roshan Ali, travelling in coach B3, jumped to save her but also fell and sustained injuries. Both Amrita and Roshan were rushed to the district hospital by Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

Doctors there declared Amrita dead-on-arrival. At present, Roshan is undergoing treatment. Earlier, Amrita booked a ticket with a friend and started travelling from Mysore to Jaipur, where her family resides. Her father works in Jaipur. Railway officials reported that due to the mishap, the Mysore-Jaipur Express was halted at Betul for approximately 27 minutes. CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered and is under review.

Giving details, GRP post in-charge Ravish Yadav said, “The nursing student was travelling from Bengaluru to Jaipur in Jaipur Express. She got down in Betul to get a water bottle and other items. Meanwhile, the train started moving. While boarding the moving train, the student fell and died. While trying to save the student, a young man also fell and got injured.”

This is the second major mishap in a week at Betul station. Earlier, an elderly man from Nagpur narrowly escaped a similar fate when an alert RPF jawan saved him from falling under a moving train.