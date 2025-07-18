ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur: Nurses Across Maharashtra Begin Indefinite Strike Over Salary Discrepancies

Nagpur: Nurses across Maharashtra have begun an indefinite strike on Friday, demanding resolution of long-pending salary and service-related issues. The protest led by the Maharashtra State Nurses Association was sparked by the failure to correct salary discrepancies while implementing the Seventh Pay Commission.

Nurses from Nagpur's Government Medical College (GMC) and Hospital, the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, and Daga Hospital, participated in the protest. Demonstrations are being held outside hospitals, where nurses are voicing their demands.

According to the Maharashtra State Nurses Association office-bearers, the key demands of the nurses include correction of salary discrepancies for head nurses, staff nurses, and training officers, implementation of Rs 5,400 grade pay and uniform allowance in line with central government policies.

The demands include reforms in promotion policies and timely promotions, 100 per cent posting and promotion opportunities under the Medical Education Department, immediate formation of an independent Nursing Directorate, resolution of issues faced by General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and B.Sc Nursing students and provision of scholarships.

The nurses demanded to fill of vacant nursing posts without delay and the immediate implementation of approved government decisions.