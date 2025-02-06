ETV Bharat / state

Nurse Suspended For Using Fevikwik Instead Of Suturing Wound In Karnataka

Bengaluru: A nurse at a government hospital in Karnataka, who used Fevikwik instead of stitching the wound, has been suspended.

The decision to suspend her was taken in a meeting convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of the state government.

According to a statement by the Commissioner's Office of Health and Family Welfare Services, "Fevikwik is an adhesive solution not permitted for medical use under regulations. In this case, the staff nurse responsible for dereliction of duty by using Fevikwik for the child’s treatment has been suspended following a preliminary report and pending further investigation as per rules."

The incident occurred on January 14 at the Adoor Primary Health Centre in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district, when seven-year-old Gurukishan Annappa Hosamani, who was bleeding profusely from a deep wound on his cheek, was brought in by his parents.