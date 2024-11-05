ETV Bharat / state

Nurse Raped By Director Of Private Hospital In Kanpur

Kanpur: A 22-year-old nurse was allegedly raped by the director of a private hospital in Kanpur, police said Monday.

It is suspected that the nurse was given a soft drink laced with intoxicants before being raped. An FIR has been registered and the accused arrested.

Kalyanpur's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Pandey said the woman has been working as a nurse at a private hospital in Kalyanpur for the last couple of months.

On Sunday evening, she attended a party thrown by the director in the hospital. The accused asked her to stay at the hospital during night hours on the pretext of official work, he said.