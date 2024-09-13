Nurse Injured After Being Shot At By Jilted Lover In Uttar Pradesh

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a jilted lover shot at a nurse in Tajnagri area of Agra district on Thursday, police said. The woman had a close shave after the bullet grazed her face while the accused is absconding after the incident.

A police officer said that the 21-year-old girl, a resident of Tajganj police station area, is working as a nurse in a private hospital in Tajnagri. On Thursday night at around 9:30 pm, she was returning home from the hospital on a scooty. As soon as she came out of the hospital, accused Bablu Maurya confronted her on a deserted road at a distance of 200 meters and blocked her way, police said. Bablu and the woman got into a fight after which Bablu took out a pistol and fired a shot at the nurse, it added. Police said that the bullet grazed the woman's face near her eye. Leaving the scooty at the spot, she reached the hospital screaming while the hospital staff informed her family about this.

Tajganj police station in-charge inspector Jasvir Singh said that the nurse and accused Bablu knew each other and were embroiled in a dispute.

DCP Headquarters Syed Ali Abbas said that the father of the injured nurse has accused Bablu of threatening his daughter after she refused to marry him. A manhunt has been launched to nab fleeing Bablu, DCP Abbas said.