Nurse Chops Off Infant's Thumb At Tamil Nadu Hospital; Parents Demand Action Against Medical Negligence

Vellore: In a shocking case of alleged medical negligence reported from Tamil Nadu, a nurse chopped off the thumb of a newborn baby boy at The Vellore government hospital in the state, the newborn's parents said.

It is learnt that the boy was born at the hospital in Adukkamparai on May 24. According to the infant's parents Vimalraj, 30 and Nivetha 24, hailing from Mullipalayam in Vellore district, the mother and the baby continued to receive treatment at the hospital after the delivery.

The couple alleged that the nurses chopped off the boy's thumb while changing the surgical needle inserted into the infant's hand for administering life saving fluids. Instead of removing the tape with which the needle was attached, by hand, the nurses tried to remove it with scissors, the couple alleged. While removing the needle, one of the nurses chopped off the thumb of the baby, who cried out in pain, added the parents.

Shocked by the act, the parents got into an argument with the nurses even as the relatives of the boy who came to the hospital also held a protest, condemning the alleged medical negligence. The parents and relatives of the infant insisted that strict action should be taken against the guilty.

In the face of the protest, the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident while the infant was referred to the Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai through a 108 ambulance for plastic surgery.