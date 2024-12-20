ETV Bharat / state

Nurse Allegedly Gangraped In UP; Woman, 2 Brothers Among 4 Booked

Meerut: A nurse working at a private hospital here in Uttar Pradesh has accused four persons, including a woman and two brothers, of abducting and gang-raping her, police said. A case has been registered against the accused, who were detained for questioning, they said.

Citing the complaint by the nurse, police said the nurse fell unconscious after she ate gajak (a traditional sweet) offered by a fellow passenger in a shared cab at Tejgarhi crossing while she was heading home from work.

“A woman sitting in the tempo offered her gajak, which she initially refused but ate after repeated offers. As soon as she took it she fell unconscious,” police quoted the nurse as telling them.

The nurse further alleged that she was taken to a house in Alipur, where she was “gang-raped.” “When she regained consciousness, the accused persons threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident,” said an officer.