Nurse Allegedly Gangraped In UP; Woman, 2 Brothers Among 4 Booked

Meerut: A nurse working at a private hospital here in Uttar Pradesh has accused four persons, including a woman and two brothers, of abducting and gang-raping her, police said. A case has been registered against the accused, who were detained for questioning, they said.
Citing the complaint by the nurse, police said the nurse fell unconscious after she ate gajak (a traditional sweet) offered by a fellow passenger in a shared cab at Tejgarhi crossing while she was heading home from work.
“A woman sitting in the tempo offered her gajak, which she initially refused but ate after repeated offers. As soon as she took it she fell unconscious,” police quoted the nurse as telling them.
The nurse further alleged that she was taken to a house in Alipur, where she was “gang-raped.” “When she regained consciousness, the accused persons threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident,” said an officer.
The victim further alleges that she managed to escape and narrated the ordeal to her family before approaching the Lohiya Nagar Police Station.
Circle Officer (CO) Kotwali Ashutosh Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered based on the nurse’s complaint. “Four individuals, including a woman and two brothers, have been named in the complaint and detained for questioning,” he said.
One of the accused reportedly claimed that the nurse had accused him of assault previously also.
Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for medical examination, and further investigation is underway. The police assured that action would be taken following a detailed inquiry.