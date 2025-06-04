Number Of Devotees Allowed At Pandharpur Temple Increased To 3,600 Per Day: Official

Mumbai: The daily capacity of visitors at the famous Vitthal Rukmini temple in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra's Solapur district has been increased from 1,200 to 3,600, its management said on Wednesday.

The new arrangement was implemented two days ago, the temple darshan samiti's chief officer Rajendra Shelke said. "Earlier, 1,200 persons used to take darshan (offer prayers) in six slots. We have now increased the capacity to 3,600 persons. This arrangement has already come into effect in the last two days," he said.

There is no charge for offering prayers at the temple, Shelke said. "It is free. If someone asks for money for darshan, point out to us," he said, appealing to devotees to remain alert and report any irregularity. More details about the prayer facilities are available on the temple's official website, Shelke said.

The Vitthal Rukmini temple is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra, drawing nearly two crore devotees annually, including during the two major wari pilgrimages.