Nuh On High Alert Ahead Of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra; Internet Suspended, Heavy Security Deployed

Nuh: The month of Sawan has begun, and July 14 marks the first Monday of Sawan. On this day, the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra will be held in Nuh, Haryana. The police administration is on high alert for the event. The Nuh Police have issued a special advisory for heavy vehicles during the Yatra, and drones will be deployed to monitor key locations.

Given the Yatra, the administration has decided to suspend mobile internet services in the district from 9:00 pm on Sunday to 9:00 pm on Monday. This step has been taken to maintain law and order during the Jalabhishek Yatra.**

According to the order issued by the Home Department, there is a possibility of inflammatory content and rumours spreading through social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, which could lead to tension, violence, and damage to public and private property in the district.

These services will not be affected

The order states that mobile internet (2G/3G/4G/5G), bulk SMS (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services will remain closed during this period. However, voice calls, banking SMS, and broadband services have been allowed so that there is minimal impact on the general public and business activities. The government has clarified that strict legal action will be taken against those violating the order. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure so that peace and order are maintained in the district.

Police recovered 87 cans of diesel

Meanwhile, the Tawadu Sadar police station has taken major action. Police raided a petrol pump near Sohna Road, Shikarpur village and seized 87 cans filled with diesel, 41 empty cans, a pickup vehicle and a weighing scale. During this, three accused have been arrested.

The three accused have been identified as pump manager Jitendra, a resident of Tawadu; salesman Aamir, a resident of Khod Basai, police station Rozka Meo, and pickup driver Surya Prakash Singh, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. When the accused did not give satisfactory answers during interrogation, a case was registered against them, and they were arrested.