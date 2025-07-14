Nuh On High Alert Ahead Of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra; Internet Suspended, Heavy Security Deployed

Nuh: The month of Sawan has begun, and July 14 marks the first Monday of Sawan. On this day, the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra will be held in Nuh, Haryana. The police administration is on high alert for the event. The Nuh Police have issued a special advisory for heavy vehicles during the Yatra, and drones will be deployed to monitor key locations.
Given the Yatra, the administration has decided to suspend mobile internet services in the district from 9:00 pm on Sunday to 9:00 pm on Monday. This step has been taken to maintain law and order during the Jalabhishek Yatra.**
According to the order issued by the Home Department, there is a possibility of inflammatory content and rumours spreading through social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, which could lead to tension, violence, and damage to public and private property in the district.
These services will not be affected
The order states that mobile internet (2G/3G/4G/5G), bulk SMS (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services will remain closed during this period. However, voice calls, banking SMS, and broadband services have been allowed so that there is minimal impact on the general public and business activities. The government has clarified that strict legal action will be taken against those violating the order. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure so that peace and order are maintained in the district.
Police recovered 87 cans of diesel
Meanwhile, the Tawadu Sadar police station has taken major action. Police raided a petrol pump near Sohna Road, Shikarpur village and seized 87 cans filled with diesel, 41 empty cans, a pickup vehicle and a weighing scale. During this, three accused have been arrested.
The three accused have been identified as pump manager Jitendra, a resident of Tawadu; salesman Aamir, a resident of Khod Basai, police station Rozka Meo, and pickup driver Surya Prakash Singh, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. When the accused did not give satisfactory answers during interrogation, a case was registered against them, and they were arrested.
The petrol pump operator gave clarification
At the same time, the petrol pump operator stated that diesel cans are sent daily to the mobile tower, and there is nothing unusual about this. He also said he will cooperate with the police in the investigation.
Nuh riots broke out 2 years ago
It is worth noting that in 2023, communal violence broke out during the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, in which five people, including two home guard jawans, were killed and many others were injured. More than 60 cases were registered in connection with violence, and about 300 people were arrested. Keeping that incident in mind, this time the police have made the security system impenetrable.
The district administration has taken several precautionary steps, including:
- Closure of all educational institutions.
- Ban on the open sale of petrol and diesel at fuel stations.
- Deployment of over 2,500 security personnel, including 12 police companies and 14 DSPs.
- Suspension of mobile internet services from 9:00 pm on Sunday to 9:00 pm on Monday.
- Strict action against anyone violating the law.
He said that strict action will be taken against those who disturb law and order. The general public has been urged to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours.
After the 2023 violence in Nuh, the police and administration are determined not to take any chances this time. The seizure of diesel cans and the decision to shut down the internet indicate that the administration is leaving no room for complacency.
