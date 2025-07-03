NTPC Launches Girl Empowerment Mission In Assam

Kokrajhar: The country's largest power producer NTPC on Thursday said it has rolled out a month-long empowerment programme for underprivileged girls in Assam to train 40 minors in different skills. The programme -- Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) -- is being conducted by the state-run power major across the country since 2018 and its Bongaigaon plant has started the fourth edition of the initiative in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

"Scheduled from 1st July to 30th July 2025, GEM 2025 will offer a life-transforming experience through structured learning modules, creative activities and a strong focus on the physical, mental and emotional well-being of the participants," the company said in a statement.

A total of 40 girls from 12 nearby schools have been selected for this year's programme. Currently in its fourth year, the GEM initiative focuses on the holistic development of rural girls, aged 10–12 years, nurturing their self-confidence, leadership qualities and sense of social responsibility, it added. The programme was inaugurated by Kokrajhar District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin and NTPC Bongaigaon Head of Project Arnab Maitra. Speaking on the occasion, Pertin highlighted the pivotal role of girls' empowerment in building stronger families and communities.

Maitra reaffirmed NTPC's dedication to education, empowerment and inclusive development, citing GEM as a flagship initiative shaping future women leaders. With over 12,700 girls empowered across all NTPC locations in the country, the GEM is a flagship CSR initiative of the company in its attempt to uplift gender equality and sustainable community development.