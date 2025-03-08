DGM Of NTPC Keredari Shot Dead In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: A senior official of NTPC was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Fataha under Katkamdag police station in Hazaribagh.

The victim, Kumar Gaurav was the DGM (Dispatch) and was posted at NTPC Keredari. He was on his way to Hazaribagh in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV when two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired on him. The assailants fled after committing the crime. Gaurav, who was seated on the rear seat of the vehicle and was accompanied by his driver and another official, was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Senior officials of NTPC along with Hazaribagh SP Arvind Kumar Singh rushed to the hospital. Singh later visited the spot where the incident occurred. Gaurav's body was sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

NTPC Pakri Barwadih Project Head Faiz Tayyab said the incident has raised concerns over law and order situation in Hazaribagh. He said NTPC lost a promising officer who did not have any enmity with anyone. Coal Mining Pakri Barwadih NEFI President Kamal Ram Rajak expressed sorrow over this incident. He urged the government to ensure better security for officials and employees of NTPC. "The government must also look after the deceased's family," he said. Gaurav, who hailed from Kingar Sarai in Nalanda, was 42 and is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, after the incident, police patrolling has been intensified in and around Fatah to nab the criminals. NTPC is engaged in coal excavation in Barkagaon. The coal from the site is transported to several areas of the country to produce electricity. The incident has raised concerns over the security of the PSU's officials and employees in the region.