Uncertainty Over CUET UG Over As NTA Issues Admit Cards

New Delhi: The wait of students eagerly waiting for admission in undergraduate courses offered by the country's coveted universities will soon be over.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the Common University Entrance Test has released admit cards for examinations for admission to UG courses. The admit cards issued late on Saturday night are for the CUET entrance examination to be held from May 13 to 16. The entrance examination will be held till June 3 and admit cards for the remaining subjects will be issued later.

Owing to tension between India and Pakistan for the last several days, it was apprehended whether examinations could be conducted on time. The NTA had decided on Saturday afternoon that CUET would be postponed in Punjab, Jammu Kashmir, Mohali-Chandigarh and three cities of Rajasthan including Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

There was also a dilemma regarding conducted JEE Advanced. However, moments news of ceasefire between India and Pakistan was received in the evening, NTA issued the admit cards.

Earlier, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India had postponed its exams to be held from May 9 to 14. Jamia Milia Islamia had also exempted its students from Jammu and Kashmir to appear its entrance examination scheduled on May 10 and 11. The university had decided to conduct the entrance examination for the students of Jammu and Kashmir on a later date.

How to download admit card

To download the admit cards, the candidates will first have to visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and click on the link 'CUET UG Admit Card'. They will then be directed to a new page where they will be required to enter details like application number and password. The candidates can then click on 'submit' to download their admit cards.