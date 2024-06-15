NEET UG 2024: Exam to Be Conducted in Two Centres of Chhattisgarh on June 23

Raipur: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 exam for over 1563 aspirants on June 23.

On June 15, a committee was established by the NTA and the Union Education Ministry to examine the normalisation strategy that was implemented for the more than 1,563 applicants who received "grace marks" as compensation for the "loss of time" they experienced when taking this year's NEET UG.



Two UPSC members, one from NIOS, and one from MoHFW made up the committee. The applicants who were impacted came from six centers: two in Chhattisgarh (Bahadurgarh and Dantewada), one each in Meghalaya, Surat, Chandigarh, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

A total of 602 candidates will appear for NEET exam again in Chhattisgarh. The NTA had also specified that the special committee will address similar complaints raised by students till June 4.

There were allegations of irregularities in the NEET exam held on May 5. Two examination centers were selected for NEET exam where 391 students appeared. All of a sudden, a ruckus was created right after the examination began.

Initially, a wrong question paper was given out following which it took 45 minutes for the second paper to be handed out. Examinees alleged they were not given the stipulated extra time and that answer sheets were forcibly taken away from them.

Government Adarsh ​​​​Baalika Higher Secondary School witnessed a huge brawl as candidates and their family members made a hue and cry about cancelling the examination. Meanwhile, in Dantewada, Hindi medium students were given question papers in English paper.

No changes have been made in the exam centers for the comfort of the students. The superintendent and city coordinator of the exam center will be instructed privately to ensure smooth conduction of the exam on June 23.