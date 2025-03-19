ETV Bharat / state

NSUI Activists Protest Against UGC's Draft Regulation In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Tuesday staged a protest against the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations before the Odisha Assembly here.

Holding party flags and banners, the NSUI activists led by state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das marched towards the assembly building. In the mid-way police personnel prevented them.

The protestors clashed with police while attempting to breach barricades to move towards the assembly. Several student Congress workers have been detained. Condemning the BJP-led Union government over the draft UGC regulation, Das said there is a proposal to dilute the eligibility criteria for appointment of vice-chancellors of universities.