DUSU Election: NSUI Accuses ABVP Of Rigging EVMs

The NSUI demanded immediate action from the election authorities and said that any kind of irregularity in the election process will not be tolerated. The organization appealed the students to exercise their voting rights carefully.

NSUI's candidates Jocelyn Nandita Chaudhary and Lavkush Bhadana visited the college campuses and interacted with the students on the issue. They said if the administration does not intervene on time, the credibility of the election will be at stake. The candidates alleged that the DU administration was working under the pressure of RSS and ABVP.

The NSUI claimed that it had received complaints from several colleges that blue ink marks were found next to the names of ABVP candidates on the EVMs. It said the move was aimed at influencing the voting pattern by misleading voters. The organization alleged that the well-planned effort is part of ABVP's electoral strategy and is against democratic values.

On the other hand, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said it will win all four seats of Delhi University Students' Union. ABVP Delhi state minister Sarthak Sharma said NSUI is also following exactly the same pattern as the Congress and alleging rigging of EVMs.

Professor Dinesh Khattar, Principal of Kirori Mal College, said the college has two teams for conducting the polls, one of which installed the EVM machines. "After some time, it was reported that an EVM machine had a blue mark. The machine was immediately removed," he said.

The Delhi High Court has given strict instructions to maintain fairness and peace during the DUSU elections. The court had directed the Delhi Police and the DU administration to make every effort to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the elections. However, student organizations outside the colleges were seen openly flouting the orders.

The High Court had issued strict instructions not to beat drums and throw posters, banners and pamphlets on roads and public places during election campaign. However, student organizations continued to litter the streets outside several college campuses with pamphlets.

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Chief Election Officer Prof. Raj Kishore Sharma said, "During the election, complaints of irregularities were received from some places. "Taking immediate action on this, teams reached the spot. Canceling the election is the easiest option, but it is the last. Our objective is to sensitize the students and maintain a peaceful atmosphere so that the elections can be conducted in a fair and efficient manner. The committee is constantly monitoring the situation."