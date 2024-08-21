NSA Invoked Against Man For Thrashing And Forcing Tribal To Tie Shoe Laces On Indore Street

Indore: The district administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against a miscreant arrested for publicly beating a 22-year-old tribal man and forcing him to tie his shoelaces, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Ritesh Rajput (28) from an area under the Bhawarkuan police station limits, thrashed and tortured the tribal man on August 18 following a dispute over driving properly on the road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Meena said.

"On the recommendation of the police, the district administration has issued an arrest warrant against Rajput under the NSA. This warrant was executed and the accused will be sent to jail under the NSA," he said.

The absconding co-accused in the case has been identified as Rohit Rathore and a search was on to nab him, he said. The incident of beating a tribal youth in public and forcing him to tie shoelaces was captured on a CCTV camera. People from the tribal community expressed strong displeasure after its video surfaced on social media.

About 10 criminal cases were already registered against Rajput, another police official said. The police had issued a binding over order against Rajput for three years in November 2023, but he violated it and committed the crime, he said.

The official said that a separate case has been registered against him for violating the restraining order.