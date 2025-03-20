ETV Bharat / state

NRI Woman Accuses Tibetan Teacher Of Sexual Exploitation In Dharamshala

The NRI woman has been learning Tibetan at an institute in Dharamshala's McLeodganj for a long time.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

Dharamshala: An NRI woman, who came to Dharamshala to learn Tibetan, has accused a teacher of sexual exploitation in McLeodganj, a tourist town in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

The woman has alleged that she was sexually exploited and mentally harassed by the accused.

Based on the complaint of the woman, Dharamshala Police launched an investigation by registering a case against the accused at the women's police station on Wednesday. The accused is yet to be arrested, police said.

SSP Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri said after receiving the woman's complaint, both the parties were called for questioning on Wednesday. "The accused has not been arrested yet, but is being interrogated. A case has been registered in Dharamshala police station under section 64 (punishment for rape) and 351 (2) (punishment for committing offence of criminal intimidation) of the BNS."

The SSP said that the victim will undergo a medical examination and further action will be taken on this basis. The matter is currently being investigated, she said.

Agnihotri further said that the complainant was learning Tibetan at an institute in McLeodganj in Dharamshala for a long time. "The woman has complained of being sexually exploited and mentally harassed by a Tibetan teacher and a case has been registered in this connection," the SSP added.

