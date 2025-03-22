NRI Shot Dead By Robbers At Bihar's Vaishali; Victim Came From US To Celebrate Holi

Vaishali: 'He (criminal) would have killed my angel if we had not confronted him', NRI Rahul Anand, who was shot at by robbers, had told his brother before succumbing to injuries. The murder victim told his brother Ravi Bhushan that the criminals had even pointed their pistol to the head of his daughter in the incident.

Rahul Anand (32) had come to the village on a two-month leave from abroad so that he could celebrate Holi with his family. He was preparing to go back to America after Holi. The murder took place on Friday evening near the Afraul Danny Bridge NVI brick kiln in the Rajapakar area on the Hajipur-Jandaha main road. Rahul Anand, son of Ramashankar Anand, was a resident of Sakrauli Bucholi in the Jandaha police station area.

At the time of the incident, Rahul was accompanied by his 12-year-old nephew Ujjwal Anand, his 7-year-old daughter Pari and his mother Sudha Chaudhary. All of them were going from Hajipur to Jandaha on a bike. During this time, the criminals shot at them to commit robbery. Rahul Anand suffered injuries and died during treatment.

Eyewitness account

Rahul Anand's nephew Ujjwal, who was an eyewitness, said that the criminals attacked them when they halted their bike on the roadside after Rahul's daughter complained of cold. Two criminals came on a bike, he said. One of the criminals placed a golden-coloured pistol on Pari's head and said, 'We will shoot the girl or else give us the chain (jewellery),' Ujjwal said, adding that then his uncle Rahul Anand fought with the criminals.

"We grabbed the pistol and pulled it so that it would move away from Pari's head. In the meantime, he fired a shot. The bullet touched my finger and hit his uncle's stomach. After the bullet was fired, the criminals fled from the spot," Ujjwal said.

Rahul Anand's brother Ravi Bhushan said that after being shot, the victim was brought to Hajipur private nursing home. Seeing his critical condition, he was referred to Patna. He died during treatment in Patna. He said that the Upanayan ceremony was to be held in the house next year.

Came to celebrate Holi

Ravi Bhushan said that Rahul Anand was working in a private company in America for the past 4 years. Before this, he had worked in a company in Dubai for 6 years. His leave was due after two months, but he had come earlier so that he could celebrate Holi with his family.

Victim Rahul Anand was married to Rashmi Anand 9 years ago. They have a daughter, whom Rahul is very fond of. Ravi Bhushan said that before dying, Rahul had told about the incident. "He said that the criminals had pointed the pistol at Pari's head. At the last moment, he had said the same thing that if he had not fought with the criminals, the criminals would have killed his daughter Pari," Ravi Bhushan said.