NRI, His Son From Punjab's Patiala Die In Road Mishap In Canada
Pradeep Kumar and his son were killed in the accident while his wife sustained critical injuries.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Patiala: A man and his seven-year-old son from Fatehgarh Chhanna village near Samana in Patiala district died in a road mishap in Canada.
The deceased were identified as Pradeep Kumar and his son Hans. Pradeep's wife Ansla sustained critical injuries in the mishap and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Canada. Police said, Pradeep had moved to Brampton in Canada 15 years ago after completing his Intermediate. After staying in Canada for a years, he married Ansla, a resident of Delhi.
The couple along with Hans had gone to the USA to celebrate their marriage anniversary with some of their relatives. On the way back, their their vehicle collided with a truck. While Pradeep and Hans died on the spot, Ansla suffered critical injuries in the mishap.
As the news of the mishap reached Fatehgarh Chhanna, a wave of grief swept through the village. Pradeep's aunt, Karamjeet Kaur said he was intelligent and humble and treated people around him with respect. "Our child was the pride of our family. The loss of the father-son due cannot be compensated," she said.
Pradeep's uncle Surendra Kumar said he worked in a road transport company in Canada. He said Pradeep's mother and his sister also live in Canada.
