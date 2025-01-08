Adopt A Village: Non-Residents Embrace Uttarakhand Villages To Boost Rural Development

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government's earnest appeal to non-resident Uttarakhandis to adopt villages is bearing fruits with strong support from the diaspora. As the state gears up to host its inaugural International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan here on January 12, several non-resident Uttarakhandis have come forward to join the noble initiative 'Adopt A Village', proposed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The initiative was put forth during discussions between CM Dhami and NRIs in March 2024, acting on which several Pravasis have already selected villages under the programme and shared development plans with the state government.

The move is aimed at improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people living in rural areas by addressing critical issues like education, healthcare, and infrastructure in the adopted villages. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has asked all the District Magistrates to nominate one nodal officer in each district to ensure proper coordination with the migrants, and effectively bring the schemes on the ground through active participation of the migrants.

Non-Residents Embrace Uttarakhand Villages To Boost Rural Development (File Photo/ETV Bharat)

ADOPT-A-VILLAGE: WHO ADOPTED WHICH VILLAGE(S)?

1. Neetu Adhikari from the United Kingdom is adopting Aqua Tok Jangaliya village in Nainital. Her major focus is to promote foreign tourism in the state and she also plans to set up kiwi farming, and a yoga center in the village. Along with this, Neetu will work on skill development in Sabhawala, Dehradun.

2. Shailesh Upreti, who lives in the US, is adopting Manan village in Uttarakhand's Almora. Upreti happens to be a PhD scholary from IIT Delhi and is now associated with the Energy Frontier Research Centre of America. He is also the President of C4V. Upreti has plans to establish a model energy storage center and simultaneously open his corporate office in Almora.

3. China-based entrepreneur, social worker and actor Dev Raturi has adopted Sunar and Kemaria villages in Tehri. Raturi has already provided funds to the district administration towards development of community facilities, solar lights, and helping the local youth with education and employment. District Magistrate Tehri informed that most of the works have begun in the concerned villages with the funds provided by Raturi.

4. Renowned educationist and social worker Vinod Jethuri, a resident of Dubai, is adopting Osla village in Uttarkashi. He is reportedly working for socio-economic development of the rural areas of Uttarakhand through his NGO Samoon. In Osla, his focus will be on ensuring skill development.

5. Since 2008, Delhi-based lawyer BP Anthwal has been cultivating bay leaves, roses, lemongrass and spices in his village in Tehri. He is adopting Manjeri and Muyal villages in Tehri to encourage local farmers to grow similar high-value crops.

6. MP Bhatt from Lucknow is adopting Jhoun and Bhadarsu villages in Tehri. An agripreneur with special expertise in tissue culture, Bhatt has received several awards from the Uttar Pradesh government for his works in growth of agriculture sector. He plans to boost the cultivation of ginger, turmeric and lemon with support from the local communities.

7. Girish Pant, a native of Pithoragarh currently residing in Dubai, is adopting Budget, Barshayat and Berinag villages in Pithoragarh. He has been awarded with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman by the Government of India in 2019. He is known internationally for the services rendered during the Ukraine war and Covid. He had adopted three villages in Pithoragarh, focusing on improving education, computer literacy and promotion of local products.

8. AK Kala, Chairman and CEO of Bangkok’s Barauten Group, is adopting Fandai village in Pauri. His focus will be on enhancing education and promoting local products.

9. Renowned actress Himani Shivpuri is adopting Bhatwadi village. She will work on environmental protection, livelihood generation and preservation of culture.

10. Founder-Director of Green Mentors, Virendra Rawat from Ahmedabad, is adopting Herwal village in Pratapnagar. His main objective is to develop Herwal as a model green village. As per sources, Rawat has previously worked with the United Nations, and organisation is a global leader in sustainable farming, also framing education and policy reforms.

11. Pradeep Sati, a senior marketing professional from Bangalore, is adopting Hanad village in Bhikiyasain, where he will work on promoting eco-tourism and commercial farming of oranges and apples.

The first International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference in Dehradun will see participation of delegates from as many as 17 countries, with reports suggesting that over 50 prominent non-resident Indians have already registered for the mega event.