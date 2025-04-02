Nagpur: Urdu schools in Maharashtra will soon teach English and Marathi language subjects with the State Minorities Commission having started correspondence with the state government in this regard. The move is expected to tackle the rising drop out rate among the Muslim students at such schools.

The Minorities Commission has started efforts to ensure that children from the Muslim community get knowledge of English and other subjects.

Now, Urdu Schools In Maharashtra To Also Teach Marathi And English

According to official data, there are 3,500 Urdu schools across the state, while the number of schools run by the Minorities Commission is more than 8,000. While students from the Muslim community are studying in Urdu, there are no educational opportunities available after 12th as per officials, who estimate the number of students dropping out of school after 12th has reached lakhs.

Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan, who is striving for inclusion of Marathi and English at Urdu schools, said that students from the Muslim community have been studying in Urdu but rued lack of facilities and opportunities available for further higher education in Urdu.

He said that the number of students dropping out after 12th has increased a lot.

“Post -12th education is considered very important to survive in the era of competition. However, at a very important stage of life, these students are quitting education and accepting any job or profession they can get. Due to this, children from the Muslim community are lagging behind in the competition to become high-ranking officials,” Khan said.

Khan said that the commission has taken a serious note of the matter and has written to the government to include Marathi and English in the curriculum of Urdu schools to help students to understand the subjects in an easy way.

Dr. Moiz Mannan Haque, former head of the Department of Mass Communication at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University believes that Urdu is a very beautiful language, which has a treasure trove of literature and culture. He however suggested teaching other relevant language subjects to students to expand their forte.

“There is no doubt about it. Urdu is not limited to any region or language or religion. It is not right to limit the skills and knowledge of students to only the language. Also, knowledge of other languages is necessary to survive in this competitive era,” he said.

“Similarly, Urdu medium students need to have skills to move forward successfully in career, business and other fields. The efforts made by the Minorities Commission are welcome. There is no need to think that there is an attack on the Urdu language", Dr Haque added.